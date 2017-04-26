Iran condemns Turkish airstrikes in Kurdistan Region

Tehran, Iran, April 26

By Mehdi Sepahvand –- Trend:

Tehran has condemned a recent series of Turkish airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region in northern Iraq, saying the violation of national sovereignty of a country is against laws and will spread insecurity, regardless of the motivation behind the violation.

Iran supports the Iraqi government’s position in this case, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said, ISNA news agency reported April 26.

The air raid by Turkish warplanes in Sinjar Mountains area late April 24 left five Kurdish soldiers (known there as Peshmarga) and one police officer dead.

The Turkish army earlier said it had conducted a strike against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militants in an alleged bid to prevent the Kurdish forces from sending weapons to Turkey.

The strike was reportedly conducted against positions held by the Yazidi Protection Units (YBS), a militia supported by the PKK, which Ankara considers a terrorist group.

Since July 2015, the Turkish air force has been carrying out operations against PKK positions in the country’s southeastern border region as well as in northern Iraq and neighboring Syria.

A shaky ceasefire between Ankara and the PKK that had stood since 2013 was declared null and void by the militants following Turkish strikes against the group.