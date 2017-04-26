Large Iran metropolises supplied with Euro-4 gasoline

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr.26

By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:

Eight of Iran's metropolises got supplied with Euro-4 standard gasoline, during the last fiscal year (ended on March 20), according to a report released on National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company’s official website.

The report said overall the cities were supplied with gasoline to consume 20-22 million liters per day. The cities were Tehran, Karaj, Ahvaz, Shiraz, Tabriz, Mashhad, Isfahan and Arak.

During the last fiscal year, Iranians consumed 74.2 million liters per day (ml/d) of gasoline, or 5.1 percent more than the previous year.

Therefore, only below 30 percent of Iran’s consumed gasoline was Euro-4 based fuel.

Tehran consumed 10-12 ml/d, Karaj 1.5 ml/d, Tabriz 1 ml/d, Mashhad 2 ml/d, Shiraz 2.5 ml/d, Arak 0.45 ml/d of Euro-4 gasoline and the rest of volume was used in Isfahan, the report said.

Iran is preparing to inaugurate the first phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery and modernize Lavan and Bandar Abbas refineries to increase the share of Euro-4 standard supply in the country to 65-70 percent during the current fiscal year, the report added.

The number of big cities which would be supplied by Euro-4 gasoline would reach 15.

Iran imported 12 ml/d of gasoline last fiscal year, but plans to stop that in the second half of current fiscal year.

Iran plans to complete four refineries, with overall capacity of 1.290 mb/d, and inaugurate them in coming years.

The Persian Gulf Star Refinery will add 360,000 b/d, while Siraf Complex, Anahita and Bahman Geno refineries will add 480,000 b/d, 150,000 b/d and 300,000 b/d to Iran’s current refining capacity, which stands at 1.8 mb/d.

