Azerbaijan to lay foundation of 3rd medicine plant in summer (UPDATE)

2017-04-26 18:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 13:03)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Pirallahi Industrial Park will in summer 2017 host a groundbreaking ceremony for a joint pharmaceutical plant of Azerbaijan and the UAE-based VPS Healthcare, Deputy Economy Minister Sahil Babayev told reporters in Baku Apr. 26.

Babayev said that in February, VPS Healthcare signed a memorandum of understanding with the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC).

“A meeting will be held with VPS Healthcare’s officials the next month. Details of joint production will be discussed there,” he added.

The pharmaceutical plant in the Pirallahi Industrial Park is the third one being built in Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan is building a pharmaceutical plant jointly with Russia’s R-Pharm, and another plant with Iran’s Tamin Pharmaceutical Investment Company.