Turkish army retaliates against PYD with artillery strikes

2017-04-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces delivered retaliatory artillery strikes on positions of the Democratic Union Party (PYD) terrorist group in Northern Syria, Turkey’s General Staff said in a message.

PYD earlier inflicted mortar strikes from the territory of Syria on two military posts in the Turkish province of Hatay. Turkish army suffered no losses in the bombardment.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.