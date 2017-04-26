Iran, Brazil defense ministers hold historic meeting in Moscow

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan and his Brazilian counterpart, Raul Jungmann, have met for the first time over the last 40 years.

During the meeting, which took place on April 26 in Russian capital of Moscow, the sides discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and international issues, Mehr news agency reported.

Mentioning that this is the first time over the past 40 years that Iranian and Brazilian defense ministers hold a meeting, Dehqan called for expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries.

Dehqan has arrived in the Russian capital to attend the Moscow Conference on International Security.