Azer Turk Bank to support first Finance and Investment Forum

2017-04-26 18:33 | www.trend.az | 0

One of main targets of the Strategic Road Map for the development of financial services in Azerbaijan, approved by President Ilham Aliyev, is to improve skills and increase the level of knowledge of the financial market participants. In this respect, the first ever Finance and Investment Forum in the country will be held on May 6.

The forum will be held on voluntary basis by representatives of large financial and investment holdings and companies.

Azer Turk Bank, 75 percent of shares of which belong to the state, continuously participates in projects connected to achieve higher social responsibility level and will sponsor this upcoming event. The main target of Azer Turk Bank is to support improvement of financial literacy in the country by participating in this project.

The event will attract top managers of the large companies as speakers and cover such actual topics as financial market development perspectives, financial strategies, tax policy, transparent accounting, etc.