Uzbek, Turkish FMs sign 2017-2018 cooperation program

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 26

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, who arrived in Tashkent, discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in political, trade and economic, investments, military and technical, cultural and humanitarian and other areas, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said Apr. 26.

The discussions were held as part of the 8th round of bilateral political consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries.

The parties also discussed the topical issues of international agenda during the meeting.

Following the negotiations, Kamilov and Cavusoglu signed a program of cooperation for 2017-2018. The events were attended by Turkish Ambassador Ahmet Basar Sen.

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev is also expected to receive Mevlut Cavusoglu.