Uzbekistan, US mull co-op prospects

2017-04-26

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 26

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Defense Minister Kabul Berdiyev and Commander of the US Central Command Joseph Votel discussed the current state and prospects for the US-Uzbekistan cooperation.

Votel is on a visit in Tashkent, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry said.

“The sides exchanged views on a number of international and regional problems,” the ministry said.

Special attention during the meeting was paid to the developments in Afghanistan.

US Ambassador to Uzbekistan Pamela Spratlen also attended the meeting.