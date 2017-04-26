Ilham Aliyev congratulates King of the Netherlands

2017-04-26

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory letter to King of the Netherlands Willem-Alexander.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I wholeheartedly congratulate you and your people on the occasion of the public holiday of the Netherlands – King's Day,” said President Aliyev in his letter.

“On this joyful day, I am pleased to extend my most sincere congratulations to you as you celebrate your 50th anniversary, and I wish you good health, happiness, success in your work, and the friendly people of the Netherlands lasting peace and prosperity,” Ilham Aliyev said.