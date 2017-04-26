Bulgarian gymnasts aiming for medals at FIG World Cup in Baku

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

A team of young female gymnasts from Bulgaria will take part in the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Despa Katelieva, head of the Bulgarian delegation to the FIG World Cup, told Trend Apr. 26.

The most important thing for the Bulgarian gymnasts is to perform well, and if they do everything as planned, the final result will be good, she said.

Katelieva added that her team is aiming for medals at the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku.

She also praised the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

Baku will host another FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 28-30. Gymnasts from different countries will gather at the National Gymnastics Arena to demonstrate their mastery this time as well. Participation of 94 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected in the event.