Ilham Aliyev congratulates South African president on Freedom Day

2017-04-26 20:29 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has extended congratulations to Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma, president of the South African Republic.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my most sincere congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the public holiday of the South African Republic – Freedom Day,” Ilham Aliyev told the South African president in his congratulatory letter.

“I believe that friendship and cooperation between our countries will continue to develop and expand in the best interests of our peoples,” Ilham Aliyev said. “On this remarkable day, I wish you good health, success in your work, and your friendly people peace and prosperity.”