Petkim’s wind farm in Turkey to be ready in June (UPDATE)

2017-04-26 20:41 | www.trend.az | 1

Headline changed, details added (first version posted on 15:02)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Turkish petrochemical complex Petkim will complete construction of all generating facilities of a wind farm on the Aliaga peninsula in western Turkey in June, said Bilal Guliyev, Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS deputy general manager for projects and maintenance.

He made the remarks during ‘The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals’, held in Baku Apr. 26.

Total capacity of the wind farm is planned to be 51 MW, he said.

“Construction of 14 facilities out of 17 has been already completed,” Guliyev said. “We have obtained all permits and have already started to produce and sell electricity using 25 MW of the capacity of the new wind farm. After the wind farm is built, its capacities will be used fully.”

Completing the construction will allow meeting 12 percent of Petkim’s demand in electricity. The cost of the project is 55 million euros. The commissioning of the Petkim wind farm will help to not only provide the peninsula with electricity, but also seriously contribute to the development of alternative energy in Turkey. The wind farm’s construction is being conducted by France’s Alstom. It will provide all strategic projects of Petkim with electricity.

Guliyev also noted that after construction of the Star oil refinery, it is planned to launch new projects using the refinery’s products as raw materials.

“In particular, it is planned to build a plant for production of aromatic hydrocarbons, where paraxylene and benzene will be produced,” he added.

The annual production of naphtha, used by Petkim as the main raw material, will amount to 1.66 million tons at the Star refinery. Along with naphtha, the new oil refinery will produce 5.95 million tons of diesel fuel with ultra-low sulfur content, 500,000 tons of aviation kerosene, 500,000 tons of reformate, 630,000 tons of petroleum coke, 240,000 tons of liquefied gas, 415,000 tons of mixed xylene, 75,000 tons of olefin LPG and 145,000 tons of sulfur. The refinery will not produce petrol and fuel oil. It is planned to refine Azeri Light, Kerkuk and URALS oil at the plant.

Guliyev added that as a result of implementation of new projects, total investments of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR to Turkey will reach $18.1 billion in 2018.

SOCAR intends to further develop its business presence in Turkey, he said.

As of Jan. 1, 2017, Petkim’s assets increased by 14.8 percent and amounted to 6.27 billion liras as compared to 5.46 billion liras in 2015.

Petkim produces plastic packages, fabrics, detergents, and is the sole Turkish manufacturer of such products, a quarter of which is exported.

Petkim shareholders are SOCAR Turkey Petrokimya AS (51 percent) and SOCAR Turkey Energy AS (1.32 percent), with 47.68 percent in free float.