Uzbek president receives commander of US Central Command

2017-04-26

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 26

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has received Commander of the US Central Command Joseph Votel, who is on a working visit in the republic, UzTV, the Uzbek national TV channel, reported.

“During the conversation, the sides discussed topical issues of bilateral mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation, including in the military and military-technical spheres,” the report said.

The sides exchanged views on issues of ensuring security and stability in the region, while “special attention was paid to the situation in Afghanistan and the prospects for achieving peace in this country”, according to the UzTV.

Votel confirmed that the US is ready to continue the dynamic development and strengthening of the Uzbek-US relations.

On the same day, Votel visited the Square of Memory and Honor in Tashkent city and laid a wreath at the Sorrowful Mother Monument there.