Uzbekistan’s president receives Turkish FM

2017-04-26

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 26

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Uzbekistan’s President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu, who is on an official visit in Tashkent, on April 26, the Uzbek national news agency UzA reported.

“The sides hailed the dynamic development of the Uzbekistan-Turkey relations in line with the agreements reached at the bilateral summit talks, held in Samarkand Nov. 17-18, 2016,” according to the news agency.

Special attention was paid to the expansion of mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation, practical implementation of projects on modernization of tourism infrastructure with the participation of leading Turkish companies, and other issues.

On behalf of Turkish authorities, Cavusoglu thanked the Uzbek side for support of the Turkish companies’ projects in Uzbekistan and stressed the readiness for further development of full-scale bilateral cooperation.