Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan have strong relations

2017-04-26

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 26

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend

King of Saudi Arabia Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing the bilateral diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan.

In his letter, Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed the high level of strong Saudi Arabia-Turkmenistan relations.

"We will make every effort to achieve further success in developing effective cooperation in various areas," Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud’s letter said.

Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud emphasized Saudi Arabia’s interest in intensifying the bilateral dialogue with Turkmenistan.

Earlier, energy was stressed as the priority sphere of the trade and economic cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan.

In particular, the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) expressed interest in financing the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project (TAPI).

President Berdimuhamedov and Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed the conditions available for cooperation in industry and production of building materials, in particular cement, as well as in the textile industry.

There is a potential for expanding ties within the North-South and East-West transport corridors.

Saudi Arabia first among the Arab countries recognized the sovereignty of Turkmenistan. The diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Turkmenistan were established in 1992.