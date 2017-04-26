Two French banks interested in financing TAP: diplomat

2017-04-26 21:38 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

Two French banks are interested to participate in financing of such projects as the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), the North-South and the East-West transport corridors, said Director of the Department of Continental Europe at the French Foreign Affairs and International Development Ministry Florence Mangin.

She made the remarks at a meeting with Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

The sides hailed the current status of relations, and emphasized that the reciprocal visits of the presidents of both countries gave further impetus to the bilateral cooperation, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry told Trend Apr. 26.

Florence Mangin mentioned that the visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to France in March of this year was very productive. She added that French companies remain interested to work in various spheres of the economy, especially, in the fields of agriculture, energy and transport in Azerbaijan.

Citing the successful cooperation in energy between the two countries, Elmar Mammadyarov said that there are favourable opportunities in other areas for French companies as well. The FM put an emphasis on works related to the TAP project, as well as the North-South and East-West corridors and prospects of these projects.

Florence Mangin informed that two French banks are interested to participate in financing of the abovementioned projects.

Elmar Mammadyarov touched upon the current status of the negotiation process on the draft strategic partnership agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the European Union. The French diplomat stated that her country supports the enhancement of the relations between Azerbaijan and EU and the signing of this agreement soon.

The Azerbaijani FM also highlighted the negotiation process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and stated the importance of applying the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty, independence and inviolability of borders of states within the internationally recognized borders in a holistic manner in respect of protracted conflicts.

He added that changing the recognized borders of states by use of force is unacceptable and this is contrary to the norms and principles of international law. The FM reiterated that the current status-quo is unacceptable and unsustainable as was repeatedly declared at the level of heads of state of OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries.