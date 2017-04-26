Uzbek, Turkish presidents eye to hold talks by late 2017: Cavusoglu

Tashkent, Uzbekistan, Apr. 26

By Demir Azizov – Trend:

Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkey, Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan plan to hold talks, that will give a new momentum to the bilateral relations, by late 2017 , Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a briefing in Tashkent Apr. 26.

Cavusoglu noted that the Turkey-Uzbekistan relations should be based on good neighborliness, mutual respect and equality.

It was earlier reported that Tashkent hosted consultations between the two countries’ foreign ministries on Apr. 26. Following the negotiations, the sides signed a program of cooperation for 2017-2018.