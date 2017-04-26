SOCAR may increase daily gas supply to Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR may supply additionally three million cubic meters of gas per day to Georgia, Nazim Samadzade, first deputy head of SOCAR’s Gas Export Department, told reporters in Baku.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of ‘The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals’, on Apr. 26.

“SOCAR daily supplies seven million cubic meters of gas to Georgia. In 2016, it was possible to increase the daily capacity of the Hajigabul-Gazakh-Gardabani gas pipeline to 10 million cubic meters of gas as a result of repair works on it,” he said, adding thus, additional three million cubic meters of gas can be supplied to Georgia daily.

Besides, Azerbaijan daily receives eight million cubic meters of gas from Iran, Samadzade said.

“Up to seven million cubic meters of this gas is sent via the Astara-Hajigabul pipeline and one million cubic meters is sent via the Khoy-Julfa pipeline,” he added.

Proven reserves of natural gas in Azerbaijan are estimated at 2.5 trillion cubic meters. Commercial gas output in Azerbaijan stood at 4.79 billion cubic meters in January-March 2017, 0.9 percent more than in the same period of 2016, according to the Azerbaijani State Statistics Committee.

Commercial gas output was 18.71 billion cubic meters in Azerbaijan in 2016, as compared to 19.72 billion cubic meters in 2015.