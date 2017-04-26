PACE decision – attempt to exert political control on Turkey: expert

2017-04-26 22:26 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

PACE’s decision to reopen monitoring process against Turkey is an attempt to exert political control over Ankara, Yusuf Cinar, head of the Turkish analytical center Strategic Outlook, told Trend.

This decision is unacceptable for Turkey, which is a member of the Council of Europe, according to him.

Cinar noted that the EU takes no notice of the mistakes made by its member countries.

“When France declares a state of emergency, it is called a ‘democratic country’. When Turkey takes the same step, it is called a ‘country that violates human rights’,” he said.

Cinar added that the PACE decision can evoke a tougher response from Turkey to Europe.

“After this decision of PACE, relations between Turkey and Europe can be completely broken off,” he said.

Earlier, the majority of PACE members voted for adoption of a resolution bringing back monitoring on Turkey. Some 113 parliamentarians voted for the resolution, 45 voted against it, and 12 abstained.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the PACE decision, calling it politicized and unfair.