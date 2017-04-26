Europe trying to exert pressure on Turkey: expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

By Anakhanum Hidayatova – Trend:

PACE’s reopening the political monitoring against Turkey is one of the EU’s decisions aimed at exerting pressure on Ankara, believes Evgeny Mikhailov, a Russian political scientist, editor-in-chief of the “Analytics of Southern Russia” publication.

“It is unlikely that Turkey approves of such an approach,” he told Trend Apr. 26. “This decision shows Turkey that it is necessary to create new alliances, excluding the countries of the Western Europe.”

“Turkey is one of the founders of the PACE itself, and such insults cannot be forgiven,” the expert said.

Mikhailov noted that the idea to become a member of the EU ceased to be attractive for Turkey long ago, and Europe doesn’t help the country to fight the flow of refugees and terrorism.

Earlier, the majority of PACE members voted for adoption of a resolution bringing back monitoring on Turkey. Some 113 parliamentarians voted for the resolution, 45 voted against it, and 12 abstained.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the PACE decision, calling it politicized and unfair.