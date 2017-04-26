Eight border guards killed in clashes with outlaws in southeastern Iran

Eight border guards have been killed in clashes with outlaws in southeastern Iran.

The clashes, which erupted near the town of Mirjaveh in the province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan, also left four other border guards injured, PressTV reports citing IRIB News Agency.

Armed bandits, outlaws and drug dealers regularly attack police forces and border guards in southeastern Iran.

Earlier this month, a commander with Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) was assassinated by two terrorists in Sistan-and-Baluchestan.

Commander Rouhollah Aali was gunned down on April 11 by “two Takfiri terrorists” while traveling to the Kurin District of Zahedan County on duty.

The assailants were subsequently killed by Basij volunteer forces.