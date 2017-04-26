Dress rehearsal of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup opening ceremony held in Baku (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 26

Trend:

The dress rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku was held Apr. 26.

Baku will host another FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 28-30. Gymnasts from different countries will gather at the National Gymnastics Arena to demonstrate their mastery this time as well. Participation of 94 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected in the event.

Trend presents the photos from the dress rehearsal.