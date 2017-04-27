White House claims beijing now views North Korea as threat to Chinese security

US President Donald Trump is confident in China’s assistance against the threat posed by North Korea because Beijing has started to view Pyongyang as challenging its interests, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

"What’s different about how China’s viewing the problem in North Korea today is that China’s viewing that problem as a threat not only to US interests and security or South Korean or Japanese interests and security, but also a threat to Chinese interests and security," the official stated.

The situation on the Korean peninsula aggravated since North Korea carried out a number of missile launches and nuclear tests in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

On April 16, Pyongyang conducted a missile test, which was called unsuccessful by the South Korean defense officials.

On April 5, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from Sinpo, South Hamgyong province, in the direction of the Sea of Japan.