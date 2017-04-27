'There’s nothing yet': Kremlin spokesman on rumored Putin-Trump summit in may

2017-04-27 05:14 | www.trend.az | 0

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman denied on Wednesday reports a meeting between the Russian leader and his US counterpart Donald Trump could take place in late May, Sputnik reported.

A Russian financial newspaper, the Kommersant, cited sources in the governments of both countries as saying Putin and Trump could meet in a European country late next month.

Asked whether a meeting had been planned, Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik, "There’s nothing yet."

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov last week reaffirmed the nation’s readiness to such a summit that, he said, was essential for forwarding bilateral cooperation.