Winners of “Idea Platform of Foreign Students” - UNEC students

2017-04-27 09:19 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Trend:

UNEC students have become winners of TEDx format competition on “The Idea Platform of Foreign Students” held in Azerbaijan for the first time.

The participants shared the most exciting moments of their observations with the jury and the auditorium within the contest held among the overseas students. The jury assessed the speeches cause the auditorium’s interest in 5 point system. 9 students reached the final of the rivalry joined by 30 international students of 10 universities from 15 countries. UNEC students are among them.

The team represented by the II year students of UNEC’s International School of Economics Tomiwa Fayehun and the I year students Willie Ubong and Akinpelu David Daren spoke about their Motherland Nigeria and difficulties of the living in the African country within the final. They especially talked about the life of young children and their struggle with hunger. The jury was mainly surprised of international students’ speeches made in Azerbaijani and their attendance in the rivalry in their national clothes.

Talking about the period of their life in Azerbaijan, UNEC students called it very important period. We consider our student years spent in Azerbaijan a great investment to our future. We get education at UNEC and at the same time, gain fiends. The friends gained at UNEC can be considered wealth as the knowledge obtained”.

The teams of 3 universities achieved the I place in “The Idea Platform of Foreign Students” organized by the Baku International Students Club and funded by the Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and ADA University. Besides UNEC team, the teams of Baku University of Engineering and Baku Slavic University are among them.

UNEC is the brand of Azerbaijan State University of Economics. The brand of UNEC has been registered and patented by the State Committee on Standardization, Metrology and Patent on January 21 2016.