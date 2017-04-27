Bakcell Ulduzum subscribers to get additional miles from Turkish Airlines

2017-04-27 09:23 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Trend:

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan is pleased to introduce a new partner of “Ulduzum”, the country’s large-scale loyalty program.

According to an agreement reached with Turkish Airlines, “Ulduzum” subscribers will get additional miles from the “Miles&Smiles” international loyalty program.

Thus, for using the mobile communication services on monthly basis, “Ulduzum” customers will be able to accumulate miles, based on the amounts they spend. The additional miles will be provided in accordance with the two following categories:

- Regular Bakcell customers will get 2 miles for every 1 Azerbaijani manat spent within the country and 3 miles for every 1 manat spent in roaming;

- Customers who have ported-in Bakcell networks by means of the Mobile Number Portability service will get 3 miles for every 1 manat spent within the country and 3 miles for every 1 manat spent in roaming;

In order to start collecting the additional miles, “Ulduzum” subscribers should send their Turkish Airlines “Mile&Smiles” membership number via SMS to 5555. At the same, if customers already have a membership number, they can register it at www.ulduzum.az/miles.php website along with your Bakcell mobile number. By registering, the customers agree to all the terms and conditions of the campaign. The new “Mile&Smiles” membership number can be obtained at www.turkishairlines.com website.

With more than 2.2 million subscribers and over 220 active partners, “Ulduzum” has proved itself to be one of the best customer service programs not only in Azerbaijan, but in the whole Middle East, Central and Southern Asia and Northern Africa region, by offering a wide range of discounts and services to the subscribers and promoting corporate loyalty among own customers and customers of the program’s partner companies.

Bakcell “Ulduzum” mobile application, which has been created to facilitate the usage of the “Ulduzum” program by subscribers, is available for downloading for both iOS and Android platforms from www.ulduzum.az

Miles & Smiles Frequent Flyer program has been established in the year 1989, for the purpose of ensuring the passenger loyalty at Turkish Airlines. Around 7 million customers from all over the world have joined this program to this day. Passengers are able to acquire air miles by flying the Turkish Airlines, and by using the credit card, hotel, car rental and other services offered by more than 84 program partners of “Miles&Smiles”.

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider of Azerbaijan, offers a wide range of products for modern mobile communications users. Bakcell provides the class-leading 3G and 4G mobile internet experience in the country under the Sur@ brand name.

With more than 5300 base stations, the network of Bakcell covers more than 99 percent of the population and 93 percent of the land area of the country (excluding the occupied territories). Bakcell is a leader in innovation and focuses on bringing the best of the mobile internet to Azerbaijanis through new partnerships and its Sur@ services. Bakcell 3G service is available in all regions of Azerbaijan and covers 93 percent of population.

For more information about Bakcell and offered products and services, please visit www.bakcell.com or call 555. For press releases please see www.bakcell.com/az/news (or www.bakcell.com/en/news for press releases in English).

If you are not a Bakcell subscriber, but wish to find out about Bakcell and its services, please call 055 0000 555