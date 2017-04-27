Armenians again break ceasefire with Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Trend:

Over the past 24 hours, Armenia’s armed forces have 130 times violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said April 27.

Armenians were using 60-mm mortars when shelling Azerbaijani positions.

The Azerbaijani army positions in the Kohnegishlag village of the Aghstafa district, Jafarli, Gushchu Ayrim villages and on nameless heights of the Gazakh district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights and in the Paravakar, Azatamut villages of the Ijevan district and in Voskevan village of the Noyemberyan district of Armenia.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights and in the Alibayli village of the Tovuz district were shelled from the Armenian army positions located in the Aygedzor village of Armenia’s Berd district.

The Azerbaijani army positions on nameless heights of the Gadabay district underwent fire from the Armenian army positions located on nameless heights of the Krasnoselsk district of Armenia.

Moreover, the Azerbaijani army positions were shelled from the Armenian positions located near the Armenian-occupied Goyarkh, Chilaburt, Yarimja villages of the Tartar district, Yusifjanli, Bash Gervend villages of the Aghdam district, Kuropatkino village of the Khojavand district, Ashagi Veysalli, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan villages of the Fuzuli district, as well as from the positions located on nameless heights in the Goygol, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.