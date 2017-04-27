Ashgabat, Riyadh mull prospects of co-op

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources Khalid Abdulaziz Al-Falih, said the Turkmen government in a message.

During the meeting, the sides noted the positive dynamics of development of trade, economic and cultural relations.

Transport and communication sector, construction industry and chemical industry were named among promising areas of cooperation.

Meanwhile, the improvement of cooperation in the oil and gas sector also was among topical themes of discussions.

Turkmen president offered the partners from Saudi Arabia to consider in detail the possibilities of implementing joint projects in this key area for the national economies of both countries.

The two sides also emphasized the reasonability of holding regular business meetings and business forums both between state and private structures of the two countries.