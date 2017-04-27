Sunni militants ambush Iranian border guards killing 10 (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:

At least ten border guards have been killed in an ambush by "terrorists" in southeastern Iran along the country’s border with Pakistan, Tasnim news agency reported.

The incident took place near the town of Mirjaveh in the southeastern province of Sistan-and-Baluchestan.

According to the report, the border guards were patrolling along the frontier area when the incident took place.

The report added that the pro-Sunni militant group ,Jaish al Adl (the Army of Justice), has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The militant group has been behind several armed attacks on Iranian security forces in the Sunni –populated area in southeastern regions of the country.

The militant group claims that is has took up weapon to defend what it describes as the rights of Sunni minorities.

Back in 2014 Jaish al Adl abducted five Iranian border guards including four soldiers who were serving their mandatory military service.