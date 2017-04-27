Azerbaijan’s carbamide plant built by 94.8%

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Construction of the carbamide plant of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR has been completed by 94.8 percent, the plant’s director Khayal Jafarov said.

He made the remarks during ‘The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals’, held in Baku Apr. 27.

He said that engineering work and procurement of equipment have been completed by 100 percent, construction work - by 82 percent, civil engineering work - by 93 percent, installation of equipment - by 70 percent.

Jafarov added that it is planned to complete all work and start adjustment and commissioning of the plant by the end of 2017.

He noted that the plant will produce 650,000-660,000 tons of carbamide per year.

It is planned to supply a quarter of production, that is, 150,000-200,000 tons of carbamide, to the Azerbaijani domestic market, he said, adding that the remaining part will be exported to Turkey, Georgia and the markets of the Black Sea and the Mediterranean Sea countries.

