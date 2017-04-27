Over past 10-12 years, Azerbaijani economy grew by 3.5 times (UPDATE)

2017-04-27 12:07 | www.trend.az | 0

Details added (first version posted on 10:26)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Azad Hasanli – Trend:

Over the past 10-12 years, the Azerbaijani economy grew by 3.5 times, said Azerbaijan’s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Commission on Regulation and Coordination of Labor Relations with representatives of construction sector in Baku Apr. 27.

“Over this period, pensions and salaries increased by approximately threefold in Azerbaijan, and 1.5 million jobs were created at the initiative of the head of state,” he noted. “Last year alone, 90,000 new jobs were created in the country. Azerbaijan became an example for other countries in the field of poverty reduction – as a result of targeted policy, the poverty level decreased from 49 to five percent in the country.”

The deputy prime minister said also that currently, work is underway to reduce unemployment.

“Currently, the unemployment rate is less than six percent in Azerbaijan, while a serious development is also observed in other areas,” added Ahmadov.

He went on to say that this economic growth created a solid basis for fulfillment of obligations facing the government.