It’s not in anybody’s interest to the see the breakup of Macedonia - McCain

Increased U.S. and European engagement and increased U.S. advocacy and mediation is vital in very dynamic and explosive situation in Macedonia. It’s not in anybody’s interest to the see the breakup of Macedonia, chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee John McCain told VOA’s Serbian Service, MIA reported.

Commenting the situation in the Balkans, McCain assessed that after the huge progress after the conflict in 1990s, the tensions are rising and the situation is deteriorating in the region and an example for this is the crisis in Macedonia.

"We believe it is a result of a lack of American and European leadership. We fought a conflict there. There was enormous loss of life, and we seemed to have walked away in recent years. It is just one example of where increased U.S. advocacy and mediation will be vital to de-escalating regional tensions", Republican Arizona Senator McCain said.