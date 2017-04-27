Lithuanian MPs urge Armenia to withdraw troops from occupied Azerbaijani lands

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

A group of members of Lithuania’s Seimas (parliament) adopted an address in connection with the 25th anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, the Azerbaijani embassy in Lithuania said in a message Apr. 27.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is one of the most tragic conflicts in the history of the 20th century; 20 percent of Azerbaijan’s territories are occupied, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and IDPs. Armenia continues to ignore the UN Security Council resolutions adopted on this conflict, says the MPs address.

The Seimas members express condolences to the Azerbaijani people in connection with the killing of hundreds of peaceful Azerbaijanis during this brutal crime.

The appeal also highlights Lithuania’s support to the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, the Lithuanian MPs urge Armenia to implement the resolutions of international organizations on the conflict and withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.