Azerbaijan in talks with CNPC to finance SOCAR project

2017-04-27 12:58 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

Trend:

The final investment decision on the project of construction of the SOCAR GPC, a gas processing and petrochemical complex of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, in the country is expected to be made by early 2018, said Fuad Ahmadov, financial director of SOCAR Polymer company.

He made the remarks during ‘The 2nd SOCAR International Caspian and Central Asia Downstream Forum – Trading, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals’, held in Baku Apr. 27.

Currently, SOCAR is negotiating with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) company for the financing of the construction of SOCAR GPC, he noted.

The construction of the complex will take four years, and it is planned to complete it in late 2022, he added.

Story still developing