Ex-minister: PACE decision on Turkey doesn’t serve democracy (exclusive)

2017-04-27 13:21 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

The decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to return Turkey to the procedure for monitoring its obligations before the Council of Europe is not a decision in the name of democracy in Turkey, said former Turkish minister for EU Affairs Egemen Bagis in an exclusive interview with Trend on Apr. 27.

Bagis noted that this decision of PACE is the work of lobbyists working against Turkey.

“The anti-Turkish lobby in European countries has been there for a long time. It spreads disinformation about Turkey in the parliaments of a number of European countries,” said the former minister.

He thinks that Turkey and Europe have strong ties in a number of spheres.

According to him, instead of strengthening relations with Turkey, the economy of which is developing, and which has already become an important player in the region, the PACE adopted a decision under the pressure of some forces.

Bagis noted that this PACE decision is not unexpected.

“Before the referendum in Turkey, pressure was put on Turkish voters in European countries, rallies and meetings of Turkish officials were blocked. Prior to the coming of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) to the Turkish government, the country was under the regime of monitoring for obligations before the Council of Europe. But the AKP carried out many reforms and the country withdrew from this procedure, and can do it again. However, the latest PACE decision serves political interests,” he said.

The former minister emphasized that Turkey should work against this lobby and inform Europe about the realities of the country with the help of compatriots living in European countries.

Earlier, the majority of PACE members voted for adoption of a resolution bringing back monitoring on Turkey. Some 113 parliamentarians voted for the resolution, 45 voted against it, and 12 abstained.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the PACE decision, calling it politicized and unfair.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @o_quluzade