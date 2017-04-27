Official: Azerbaijan has strong will to successfully fight corruption

2017-04-27 14:04 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Today, Azerbaijan is an area bringing together large-scale reforms, energy projects of regional importance, stability, multiculturalism and high social welfare, Fuad Alasgarov, head of Department on Work with Law Enforcement Agencies at the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration, said.

He was speaking at the conference titled “Standard of Anti-Corruption Management Systems”, held in Baku Apr. 27.

Enhancing transparency in state administration, development of e-services and fighting corruption are priority areas of Azerbaijan’s state policy, said Alasgarov.

There is strong political will in Azerbaijan for the successful fight against corruption, he said.

In accordance with the orders of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a national strategy and action plans to fight corruption were adopted, new strategic views and tasks in this area were defined, Alasgarov noted.

“The institutional and legislative reforms, which are being carried out in accordance with this strategy, the e-government infrastructure, close cooperation with civil society, the principles of public participation and extensive awareness-raising measures are some of the achievements of the anti-corruption policy in Azerbaijan,” he said.

Alasgarov said today one can say with full confidence that Azerbaijan has all the mechanisms to fight corruption. He noted that the positive dynamics in fighting corruption was reflected in international anti-corruption ratings as well.

“Special importance is attached to cooperation with specialized international organizations within the long-term strategy, which is being implemented for fighting the corruption,” Alasgarov said.