Iran, Russia defense ministers discuss Syria crisis in Moscow

2017-04-27

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27



By Fatih Karimov – Trend:



Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, held meeting on the sidelines of the Sixth Moscow Conference on International Security.



The sides discussed bilateral ties as well as regional issues including the ongoing crisis in Syria during the meeting, Mehr news agency reported Apr. 27.



The two ministers underlined the necessity of establishment of sustainable security and peace in Syria as soon as possible.



They also stressed importance of maintaining Syria’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Dehqan and Shoigu also discussed the ways to bolster the implementation of the ceasefire which has been in place across Syria since last December, stressing that ground should be prepared for easier aid deliveries to violence-stricken Syrians.



The Iranian minister also took part in a trilateral meeting with Russian and Syrian counterparts, Sergei Shoigu and Fahd Jassem al-Freij on Apr. 26.



The three ministers called for closer trilateral cooperation in the battle against terrorism, emphasizing the need to keep up the fight until the eradication of violence and terror threats.