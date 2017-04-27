Azerbaijan, Russia mull issues of defense against WMDs

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 27

According to the bilateral cooperation plan for 2017 between the Azerbaijani and Russian defense ministries, a working meeting was held among the specialists in chemical, biological and radiological weapons of mass destruction (WMDs) at the military academy of the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said Apr. 27.

According to the ministry, the experience gained by the military structures of Azerbaijan and Russia in the defense against chemical, biological and radiological WMDs was discussed during the meeting.