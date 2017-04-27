Japan’s Abe hopes for expanded ties with Turkmenistan

2017-04-27

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has expressed hope for further strengthening and expansion of friendly relations with Turkmenistan in his letter to the Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The Japanese PM sent the letter on occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkmenistan and Japan.

Abe noted that over a period since 2009, the Turkmen president visited Japan three times.

He reminded that during Berdimuhamedov’s visit in 2013, documents were signed on economic projects, worth a total of 1 trillion Japanese yen, which led to extensive development of the two countries’ cooperation.

Shinzo Abe visited Turkmenistan for the first time in 2015.