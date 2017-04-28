Russia fulfilled its S-300 missile system deal with Iran - Rostec CEO

Last year, Russia fulfilled all its commitments under the contract to deliver S-300 air defense systems to Iran, said Sergei Chemezov, the CEO of Russia’s state corporation Rostec, TASS reported.

"We also completed the S-300 deliveries to Iran. We fulfilled all our commitments," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin.

The $800 contract with Iran to deliver S-300 surface-to-air missile systems, capable of engaging aircraft or short-and medium-range ballistic missiles, was concluded in 2007. It was suspended in 2010 due to fierce objections from Israel and United States.

ussian President Vladimir Putin removed the ban last year shortly after the framework nuclear deal was signed with Iran in July. Last October, the federal service for military-technical cooperation said Russia had completed the delivery of these weapon systems to Iran.