Swiss ambassador completing mission in Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has received Switzerland’s Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador Stefan Klotzli, who completes his diplomatic mission in Tashkent, the Uzbek Foreign Ministry’s press service said in a message.

During the meeting, Kamilov and Klotzli summed up the main results of the ambassador’s activities in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

The Uzbek minister expressed gratitude to the Swiss envoy for his personal contribution to the expansion of bilateral cooperation.

Stefan Klotzli, for his part, thanked for favorable conditions created for the successful fulfillment of his diplomatic mission in Uzbekistan.

Diplomatic relations between Uzbekistan and Switzerland were established in May 1992.