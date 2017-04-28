Azerbaijan, Turkey keen to intensify co-op with African countries

2017-04-28 10:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Heydar Asadov is on an official visit in the Turkish city of Antalya.

Asadov was invited as an honorary guest by Turkey’s Minister of Food, Agriculture and Livestock Faruk Celik, to take part in the first meeting of agriculture ministers of Turkey and African countries, and the business forum, to be held in Antalya on Apr. 27-28.

The role of rural development in ensuring food security, as well as prospects for cooperation of private sector representatives, attracting foreign investments in the country’s economy to ensure sustainable and continuous development of the agrarian sector are the topics of discussion at the event.

Meanwhile, an exchange of views will also be held in order to bring to a high level the cooperation between Azerbaijan, Turkey and African countries in the field of agriculture.