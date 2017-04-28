Kazakhstan’s coach: Azerbaijan raised bar of its rhythmic gymnastics

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

Competitions in Azerbaijan are always held solemnly, Svetlana Krasnikova, coach of Kazakhstan’s national rhythmic gymnastics team, told Trend, while commenting on FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup, to be held in Baku.

Krasnikova noted that Kazakh gymnasts have repeatedly visited the Azerbaijani capital.

“We are very pleased to come here; competitions are held at a very high level in all respects,” she said.

According to her, FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku is a very serious competition.

Krasnikova said that two Kazakh gymnasts will perform in the individual program, and a Kazakh team, which includes young athletes, will perform in group exercises.

“We plan to show stable performances. There are new rules, which impose great responsibility. This stage is a good opportunity in preparation for the Asian Championship, which will be held in Astana, and for the world championship,” she added.

The Kazakh coach also noted that a wonderful sports complex was created for gymnasts in Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan has raised the bar of its rhythmic gymnastics higher and continues to hold it at this level, added Krasnikova.

Baku will host the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup on April 28-30. Gymnasts from different countries will gather at the National Gymnastics Arena to demonstrate their mastery.

Participation of 92 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected in the event.