First day of FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup kicks off in Baku

2017-04-28 12:00 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The first day of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off in Baku Apr. 28.

The competitions are being held at the National Gymnastics Arena.

On the first day, qualifying competitions on individual performances of gymnasts in exercises with a hoop and ball, as well as on group performances with five hoops will be held.

Zhala Piriyeva, Zohra Aghamirova, as well as silver medalists of the European Championships within team in group exercises – Siyana Vasileva, Diana Doman, Aleksandra Platonova, Ayshan Bayramova and Elif Zeynep Celep will represent Azerbaijan during the competitions.

The participation of 94 gymnasts from 21 countries is expected at the event. Thirty-seven of them will perform in the individual program, while 57 gymnasts will take part within the teams of group exercises.

The results of the qualifications to be held on the first two days of the competitions, will define the winners in the all-around as well as the apparatus finalists both among individual gymnasts and the teams in group exercises. The finals will be held on the last day of the competitions.

During the three-day competitions, along with the well-known Azerbaijani gymnasts, the spectators will get an opportunity to watch the performances of favorite athletes from abroad: Aleksandra Soldatova (Russia) – two-time World and European Champion, Nicol Zelikman (Israel) – bronze medalist of the European Championships, silver medalists of the Olympic Games from Spain, bronze medalists of the Olympic Games from Bulgaria, bronze medalists of the World Championships from Belarus.