Hungary allocates 100,000 euros for Jeyranchel Project in Azerbaijan

2017-04-28 12:01 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

Trend:

The Embassy of Hungary has made a 100,000-euro donation to the Partnership for Peace Trust Fund Project for the clearance of unexploded ordnance in Azerbaijan’s Jeyranchel, the embassy told Trend Apr. 28.

The donation was accredited on the account of NATO Support and Procurement Agency on April 20, 2017.

During the meeting of the Partnership and Cooperative Security Committee in the NATO Headquarters, Turkey as the leading country in the 3rd phase of the Jeyranchel Project and Azerbaijan as the beneficiary country expressed their gratitude to the Hungarian government, according to the embassy.

The Hungarian Embassy in Baku is implementing the functions of a NATO Liaison Office starting from January 2017.

There is a military ground of the former Soviet army on the territory of Jeyranchel, located near the state border between Azerbaijan and Georgia. There are a large number of mines and unexploded ordnance on the territory.

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) conducts the clearance operation on the territory.