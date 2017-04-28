Iran's East Azerbaijan keen to up share in oil projects
2017-04-28
Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr.27
By Dalga Khatinoglu – Trend:
Iran's total oil, gas petrochemical industry worth is $400 billion.
According to an official document, prepared by national Iranian Oil Company and seen by Trend, the Opex (operating expense) of Iran’s oil and gas industry reaches $20 billion annually, about 2.5 times more than the global averages.
Esmaeil Jabbarzadeh the Governor of East Azerbaijan Province also announced on Apr.27 that the province has high capability to supply oil and gas industrial equipment for projects in the country.
"Currently there are about 200 companies in the province, which have had cooperation in the country’s oil and gas projects and Oil Ministry plans to meet with representatives of these companies in summer to evaluate their capabilities to take more share in maintaining, supplying equipment and repairing the oil and gas projects," he said.
According to IRNA, Jabbarzadeh added that the Opex of Iranian oil and gas projects stands at $20 billion.
The official document also confirms his announced figure.
"According to the global standards, the ratio of Opex to the total oil and gas industry worth should stand at 1.5-2 percent, but in Iran the ratio is 5 percent due to aged and worn out equipment", the document says.
The share of supplying spare parts in the total Capex value is 50%, while the share of the new equipment for modernizing the projects is 20 percent.
"The share of consuming materials (like grease, catalysts, etc.) and the technical service is 15 percent each," the document says.
As of early 2016, Iran’s oil sector owned 4,100 active wells, 220 rings and platforms, 10 gas-reinjection facilities, 9 refineries, 14,000-km oil pipeline and 186 pressure boost stations.
Iran’s gas sector also owned 13 refineries, 33,000 km network, 73 compressor stations.
About 53 petrochemical plants also were active in Iran in early 2016.
Beside huge operating expense, Iran also needs $185 billion worth of investment (capex) in the country’s new oil, and gas projects, including $55 billion in petrochemical sector by 2021.
Coming to Opex, only $1 billion of the figure is spent averagely on emergency events and unplanned damages.
There are a petrochemical plant and an oil refinery in East Azerbaijan. Tabriz Petrochemical plant produced 795,640 tons of products during the last fiscal year (ended March 20), according to another document, prepared by National Petrochemical Company and seen by Trend.
Coming to Tabriz refinery, its daily capacity is about 110,000 barrels per day.