Cavusoglu: PACE to regret decision on Turkey

2017-04-28 12:57 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Orkhan Quluzade – Trend:

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will regret the decision to return Turkey for monitoring its obligations before the Council of Europe, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in an interview with the Haberturk newspaper.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey is one of leading financial sources of the PACE budget.

“We will reduce to a minimum the payments to the PACE budget. The possibility of refusing the Turkish delegation’s participation in the PACE Assembly is also being considered. Other response steps are also possible,” added the Turkish foreign minister.

Turkey allocated 33 million euros to finance PACE budget in 2016.

Earlier, the majority of PACE members voted for adoption of a resolution bringing back monitoring on Turkey. Some 113 parliamentarians voted for the resolution, 45 voted against it, and 12 abstained.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the PACE decision, calling it politicized and unfair.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @o_quluzade