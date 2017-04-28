OSCE consulting Turkmenistan on aviation security

2017-04-28 13:17 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Apr. 28

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

An OSCE-organized training course on security procedures at aviation checkpoints and analyzing X-ray images for aviation security and law-enforcement personnel has concluded in Ashgabat, the OSCE said in a message.







The practical training course brought together 19 officials from the Aviation Security Service of Turkmenistan Airlines, the Transport Police of the Interior Ministry, the State Border Service and the State Customs Service.

The nine-day course, which took place in the premises of the Aviation School of Turkmenistan Airlines, explored the operation of modern X-ray machines, and advanced methods of screening passengers and baggage at airport checkpoints. The experts also presented the up-to-date international regulations regarding aviation security.







Natalya Drozd, head of the OSCE Centre in Ashgabat, said that the OSCE participating states share the objective of achieving a more efficient and effective aviation security system, adding that the event aimed at supporting Turkmenistan’s efforts in this area.







“This training course is a successful continuation of our Centre’s assistance to the host country in the field of combating terrorism, protecting infrastructure security and improving procedures of border management,” she said. “The importance of enhancing security of international airports in Turkmenistan and well-trained personnel cannot be overemphasized, in particular when an exceptionally increased number of passengers are expected for the upcoming 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games.”

The practical exercises of the course focused on checkpoint security searches and the skills of interpreting X-ray images and recognizing prohibited items, firearms and explosive devices.







The course included a train-the-trainer component that will build the participants’ capacities to subsequently train their colleagues by sharing the acquired knowledge and skills. The future trainers exchanged views on training techniques, instructor training design and the development of training materials.







As part of the project activities, the Centre provided training software which will develop the skills of officials in analyzing X-ray images while screening passengers’ luggage.