OPEC oil price drops

2017-04-28 13:36 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, Apr. 28

By Elena Kosolapova– Trend:

The price of OPEC basket of thirteen crudes stood at $48.90 a barrel on April 27, compared with $49.63 the previous day, the cartel said in a message on its website.

The OPEC Reference Basket of Crudes (ORB) is made up of the following: Saharan Blend (Algeria), Girassol (Angola), Oriente (Ecuador), Rabi Light (Gabon), Iran Heavy (Islamic Republic of Iran), Basra Light (Iraq), Kuwait Export (Kuwait), Es Sider (Libya), Bonny Light (Nigeria), Qatar Marine (Qatar), Arab Light (Saudi Arabia), Murban (UAE) and Merey (Venezuela).

This is while oil prices are rising on Apr. 29. The price of Brent crude oil has increased by 0.82 percent to $51.86 per barrel as of 5:18 AM EDT (GMT – 4). The price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has grown by 0.9 percent and stood at $49.41 per barrel as of 5:19 AM EDT.

Follow the author on Twitter: @E_Kosolapova