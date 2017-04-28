Ilham Aliyev views construction at carbamide plant in Sumgayit (UPDATE, PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, April 28

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev viewed construction progress at a carbamide plant in Sumgayit Apr. 28.

SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, director of the plant Khayal Jafarov and project manager on behalf of Samsung Engineering Han-su Kim informed the president of the construction work.

The foundation of the plant was laid by the president of Azerbaijan in December, 2011. Samsung Engineering Co. Ltd won an international open tender to provide engineering, procurement, construction and pre-commissioning services for the plant.

The plant will have a capacity to produce 1,200 tons of ammonia per day and 2,000 tons of urea per day.

The president was also informed of the project to build a gas supply system under Sumgayit industrial zone development plan.

President Aliyev toured the plant and viewed construction progress.

The project involves a 3,200-strong workforce, including 3,100 Azerbaijani citizens. The plant will create up to 400 permanent jobs. The total cost of the project is 750 million euros. The plant will play a key role in strengthening Azerbaijan`s economy, increasing the country`s export potential and boosting its non-oil sector.